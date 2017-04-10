SVC student denies felony charges aga...

SVC student denies felony charges against officer

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A 24-year-old man has denied felony charges related to an incident at Southern Vermont College last weekend in which police say he pointed a gun towards an officer after campus security tried to search his dorm room. The student, who according to court documents is originally from Illinois, allegedly had a loaded handgun in his room, as well as nearly two ounces of marijuana.

