SVC official to become executive director of Mass. charter school
James C. White II, provost and dean of Southern Vermont College in Bennington, has been named the new executive director of Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School. He will succeed departing Executive Director Julia Bowen prior to the next school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
