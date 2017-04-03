Superintendent aims for June 20 last day of school
Superintendent Jim Culkeen said on Wednesday that he is recommending Tuesday June 20 as the last day of school for most of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. Because of how many snow days there were this year, school was scheduled to have ended on Friday June 23. While the superintendent sets the school calendar, the number of days students attend must be approved by each district's board.
