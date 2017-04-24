Sex offender held on new abuse charges
A convicted sex offender who faces new charges that he abused underage girls is being held without bail. The 33-year-old man allegedly committed multiple offenses on four teenage girls over a span of three years, which according to court documents include sexual assault and photographing them without their knowledge.
