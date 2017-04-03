SEVT keeps on busing no matter the weather
Bus drivers for Southeast Vermont Transit's MOOver and The Current do not get snow days. They help local residents and visitors get to places when the roads are not in great shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|7 hr
|Markey Fife
|22
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|339
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Mar 29
|Tired Taxpayer
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC