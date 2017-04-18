Seed Weekend Kicks Off at Bennington College
From left, Lauren Brady '18, Joana Santos '18 and Sophie Parker-Goos '18 pose at the December opening reception of the Bennington College seed-sharing library. Three students started a seed-sharing library project in the fall at Bennington College to engage with the community and battle food insecurity in the area.
