Second Chance honors staff, volunteers at annual meeting
Animal lovers united under one roof on Wednesday to celebrate the accomplishments and rally for the future of Second Chance Animal Center. The organization held it's 58th annual meeting at the Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, where work of the center's staff and volunteers were recognized and where leadership provided an update on a capital campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|8 hr
|Nikki
|21
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|339
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Mar 29
|Tired Taxpayer
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
