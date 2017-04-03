Second Chance honors staff, volunteer...

Second Chance honors staff, volunteers at annual meeting

Animal lovers united under one roof on Wednesday to celebrate the accomplishments and rally for the future of Second Chance Animal Center. The organization held it's 58th annual meeting at the Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, where work of the center's staff and volunteers were recognized and where leadership provided an update on a capital campaign.

