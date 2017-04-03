Regional dealer network buys Bennington Subaru site
The site of the local Subaru dealership has new owners. Bennington Subaru's dealership, located at 527 North Bennington Road, has been purchased by RHTL Partners LLC for $1.34 million, according to property transfer records at the town clerk's office.
