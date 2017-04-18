Prescription drug take-back day is April 29

Manchester and Winhall police are coordinating with the Bennington County Sherrif's office and state and federal law enforcement to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29. The event is held 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Bennington and at permanent drop-off sites located at each police department in Bennington County, including the Manchester Police Station at 6041 Main Street and Winhall Police and Rescue, 113 Vermont Route 30 in Bondville. The Bennington Police Department and Bennington County Sheriff's Department also have disposal boxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.