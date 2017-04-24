Pocket park project nets $50k grant

Pocket park project nets $50k grant

With a newly awarded $50,000 grant, a new "pocket park" downtown near Four Corners is moving closer to breaking ground. The Park at 336 would be a space with benches, planters that screen views of traffic and public art on a donated vacant lot on Main Street, officials say.

