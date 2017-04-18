North Bennington yet to hold Act 46 committee vote
The North Bennington Prudential Committee has once again decided to delay a vote on whether or not to join the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee. North Bennington remains the only community in the SVSU that has not voted to join the committee or begun to select representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
