North Bennington to wait and see on Act 46
After meeting on Tuesday to continue their meeting from earlier this month, the North Bennington Prudential Committee has once again tabled a motion to join the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's Act 46 Study Committee. North Bennington thus remains the only community in the SVSU that has not voted to join the committee.
