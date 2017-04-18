Man with Bennington ties sentenced to 48 months in prison for distributing heroin
A man with Bennington ties was sentenced Wednesday in a federal court to serve 48 months in prison. According to the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, Louis Tobin, 30, who lived in Bennington and Rutland, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
