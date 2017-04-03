Man denies impeding police, reckless endangerment
A Hoosick Falls, N.Y. man faces a felony charge stemming from a confrontation with Vermont State Troopers, who say he drove an ATV with a young child as a passenger while he was intoxicated. Kainen Mattison, 30, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Tuesday to a felony count of impeding a public officer and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
