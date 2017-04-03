Man denies fraud charges stemming from truck purchases
A man who police say wrote two bad checks and defrauded a local car dealership out of more than $60,000 has denied fraud charges. Matthew M. Simon, 42, of Woodford, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Monday to two felony counts of obtaining property through false pretense or tokens greater than $900.
