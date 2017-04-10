Locals prepare for climate march on DC
Sarah Fadem and Mike Weber of Pownal talk and have fun as they build bumble bees for the upcoming People's Climate March on Washington. Bennington College students Sarah Fadem, Olivia Rosenberg, Kaitlyn Plukas, and Sabrina Melendez from the Bennington Environmental Action Group work together on a bumble bee.
