Locals prepare for climate march on DC

Locals prepare for climate march on DC

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Sarah Fadem and Mike Weber of Pownal talk and have fun as they build bumble bees for the upcoming People's Climate March on Washington. Bennington College students Sarah Fadem, Olivia Rosenberg, Kaitlyn Plukas, and Sabrina Melendez from the Bennington Environmental Action Group work together on a bumble bee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... 7 hr U R Brainless 3
News Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08) 21 hr vermontt1022 19
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) Apr 14 Hundreds of mill ... 25
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Apr 9 Enforcer 3
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Apr 5 DEPUTY DOG 339
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case Apr 2 Judge Roy Bean 1
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC