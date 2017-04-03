Genealogy excites elementary school students
BENNINGTON BANNER Vermont author, Natalie Kinsey-Warnock shows students at Bennington Elementary a brownie camera which was used to take some of the first photographs 175 years ago during a genealogy class. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER Vermont author, Natalie Kinsey-Warnock teaches Bennington Elementary school students about Daguerreotypes, Ambrotypes and Tintypes the first photographs ever created during a genealogy workshop held during her seven day residency at the school.
Read more at The Bennington Banner.
