Genealogy excites elementary school students

BENNINGTON BANNER Vermont author, Natalie Kinsey-Warnock shows students at Bennington Elementary a brownie camera which was used to take some of the first photographs 175 years ago during a genealogy class. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER Vermont author, Natalie Kinsey-Warnock teaches Bennington Elementary school students about Daguerreotypes, Ambrotypes and Tintypes the first photographs ever created during a genealogy workshop held during her seven day residency at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.