Frustrated by inaction, Senate moving forward on marijuana bill

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

As a marijuana legalization bill idles in a House committee, senators are planning to force the issue forward themselves. A proposal to create a tax-and-regulate legal marijuana system is poised to come up for a vote Friday in the Senate.

