Former Lions treasurer gets five-year deferred for embezzlement
A former treasurer of the Arlington Lions Club received a five-year deferred sentence after admitting to embezzling at least several thousand dollars from the organization. Mary E. Kerner pleaded guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Thursday to a felony count of embezzlement over $100.
