'Earth Matters' planning week of action
In a region lauded for its natural beauty, it's no surprise that locals are passionate about fighting for our environment. Earth Matters, a chapter of the activist group MoveOn Manchester, is planning a "Week of Climate Action," leading up to the People's Climate March on Washington on Saturday, April 29. The newly formed group works to support environmental sustainability and combat climate change.
