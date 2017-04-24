Dog food could be contaminated with e...

Dog food could be contaminated with euthanasia drug

Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Texas-based Party Animal dog food company is voluntarily recalling food that may be contaminated with pentobarbital, a drug used to put down cats, dogs and horses. The company said the food was manufactured and distributed in 2015.

Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

