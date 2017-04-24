Democracy Now! Anchor Speaks at Bennington College
After over twenty years reporting on the events that shape our nation, Amy Goodman has plenty to say about the state of American politics. On Thursday the Democracy Now! host joined Bennington College students and community members to discuss her career as an independent journalist, and her new book "Democracy Now!: Twenty Years Covering the Movements Changing America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
