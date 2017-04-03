Conn. couple seek separate trials for alleged fraud
A Connecticut couple accused of defrauding three banks out of over $1 million are seeking separate trials. The man and woman face charges for allegedly stealing the identities of two deceased individuals to apply for passports.
