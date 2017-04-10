Community College of Vermont offers sit-ins for Career Week
For the week of April 3 through 7, the Community College of Vermont's Bennington campus allowed sit-ins during many of their classes, giving members of the community a chance to see if the college might be right for them. The sit-ins are done annually as part of Career Week, which is in its fifth year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
