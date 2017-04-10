Children scramble for special eggs
Kaleigh Corliss , Tammy Danforth, John Walsh , and Mae Buonicconti all sit around as they go through each egg, in hopes of finding a ticket for a prize. BENNINGTON - Roughly 5,000 plastic pastel colored Easter Eggs were laid across the grass around Willow Parks Upper Pavilion late Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|vermontt1022
|19
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Apr 12
|Kevin cross
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 5
|DEPUTY DOG
|339
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC