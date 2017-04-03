Career Week fairs offer a variety of opportunities

BENNINGTON BANNER Brenda Mattison, of Bennington has her resume in hand while talking to some local employers during the Career and Job Expo on Friday afternoon, at the Bennington Firehouse. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER Susan Howard of Bennington checks out some of the local job opportunities during the Career and Job Expo at the Bennington Firehouse on Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.