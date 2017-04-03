Career Week at MAUHS: Learning from t...

Career Week at MAUHS: Learning from the best

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

State representative Bill Botzow and Wendy Morse of the Vermont Department of Labor take questions from students at Mount Anthony Union High School as part of Career Week. State representative Bill Botzow and Wendy Morse of the Vermont Department of Labor speaks with Mount Anthony Union High School teachers Jennifer Welles and Jeremy Neill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) 3 hr lopp 336
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case Sun Judge Roy Bean 1
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Mar 29 Tired Taxpayer 1
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in... Mar 19 Billary lost 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bennington County was issued at April 04 at 2:13AM EDT

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC