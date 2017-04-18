Bus link with Capital Region moves fo...

Bus link with Capital Region moves forward

With a local pick-up and drop-off site now selected, a new bus to New York's Capital Region is moving closer to a reality. A new state-supported bus-to-rail service that will link the Bennington-Manchester area to the Amtrak rail station in Rensselaer, N.Y. is on track to begin in the summer or fall.

