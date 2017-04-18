Bus link with Capital Region moves forward
With a local pick-up and drop-off site now selected, a new bus to New York's Capital Region is moving closer to a reality. A new state-supported bus-to-rail service that will link the Bennington-Manchester area to the Amtrak rail station in Rensselaer, N.Y. is on track to begin in the summer or fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|8 hr
|DEPUTY DOG
|341
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Mon
|U R Brainless
|3
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|Sun
|vermontt1022
|19
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC