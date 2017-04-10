Board updated on energy project

Yesterday Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Bennington School District Board's new members were briefed and veteran members were updated last week the details of this summer's $4.5 million energy retrofit. Bennington voters approved the bond for the project in March 2016.

Bennington, VT

