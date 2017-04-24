Bennington top in tick borne illness
Bennington County faces severely high levels of tick borne diseases, with the highest rates of illnesses including Lyme, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis in the state of Vermont. "In 2015 Vermont had the highest incidence of Lyme disease in the United States," said Bradley Tompkins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Vermont Department of Health.
