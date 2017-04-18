Act 46 committee to meet with or without North Bennington
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee is set to begin meeting in early May, with or without the representatives from North Bennington. SVSU Superintendent Jim Culkeen made the announcement on Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Mount Anthony Union board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Thu
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Apr 17
|U R Brainless
|3
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|vermontt1022
|19
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
