$25K bail for student charged with fe...

$25K bail for student charged with felony on officers

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

A judge has denied the state's request that a Southern Vermont College student - who is accused of pointing a gun in his jacket pocket towards an officer during a struggle with police in his dormitory last weekend - be held without bail. Colbert O. Hagler Jr. faces three felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer - one count by threat with a deadly weapon and two counts by preventing exercise of lawful duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... 4 hr Kevin cross 2
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) Apr 9 Markey fife 24
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Apr 9 Enforcer 3
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Apr 5 DEPUTY DOG 339
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case Apr 2 Judge Roy Bean 1
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC