$25K bail for student charged with felony on officers
A judge has denied the state's request that a Southern Vermont College student - who is accused of pointing a gun in his jacket pocket towards an officer during a struggle with police in his dormitory last weekend - be held without bail. Colbert O. Hagler Jr. faces three felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer - one count by threat with a deadly weapon and two counts by preventing exercise of lawful duty.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|4 hr
|Kevin cross
|2
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 9
|Markey fife
|24
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 5
|DEPUTY DOG
|339
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
