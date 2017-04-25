$25K bail for student charged with felony on officers

A judge has denied the state's request that a Southern Vermont College student - who is accused of pointing a gun in his jacket pocket towards an officer during a struggle with police in his dormitory last weekend - be held without bail. Colbert O. Hagler Jr. faces three felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer - one count by threat with a deadly weapon and two counts by preventing exercise of lawful duty.

