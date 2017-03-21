YMCA director meets with Bennington officials, residents
Randy Kinnas, right, CEO of the Berkshire Family YMCA, and Tracy Knights, director of the Bennington Recreation Center, participated in an informational session Tuesday on programming options the YMCA could help bring to Bennington. The old YMCA in Bennington, which was the corner of Main and School Streets, where the Lucky Dragon restuarant is now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|15 hr
|Dr Kaputnick
|1
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mon
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC