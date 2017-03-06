Winners: Thurber and Gordon
Chad E. Gordon and Carson A. Thurber are the newest members of the Select Board. Of the six people running for two seats in Tuesday's election, Thurber took the lion's share of the votes with 1,280.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|10 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC