Wilmington voters will have questions at Town Meeting Day
The future of voting on the floor during annual Town Meeting Day is up for debate here. "Shall the Town of Wilmington adopt its ballot system for any article relating to the following question: Shall the Town of Wilmington adopt its budget articles and vote all public questions by Australian ballot?" Article 6 will ask residents at Town Meeting on March 7. Approval of the article would not change the annual voting process immediately, Town Clerk and Select Board member Susie Haughwout told the Reformer.
