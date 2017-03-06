Welch listens to challenges of young professionals

BENNINGTON BANNER Congressman Peter Welch talks to young professionals and what issues concern them most about Bennington during a round table discussion at the Lightning Jar on Monday afternoon. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER Congressman Peter Welch talks to young professionals and what issues concern them most about Bennington during a round table discussion at the Lightning Jar on Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.