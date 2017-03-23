Village votes McKenny as newest trustee
Erin McKenny, Bennington College's design and planning coordinator and a parent of three, will be the newest member of the North Bennington Board of Trustees. McKenny was elected at the Village's annual meeting on Tuesday to fill the vacancy on the board left by the retiring Janice Lerrigo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC