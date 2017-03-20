Veterans praise VA care in Vermont during Sanders visit
Meeting with local veterans at an outpatient clinic in Bennington, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders learned that Veterans Administration health care in Vermont is good enough to entice some to relocate here from other states. "I learned that in general people feel very good about VA care in Vermont, and that there are literally people coming from other states to take advantage of Vermont VA health care," Sanders said, after meeting with about a dozen veterans and VA officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|12 hr
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Sun
|Billary lost
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC