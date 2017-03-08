Vermont town to contract with Berkshi...

Vermont town to contract with Berkshire YMCA

54 min ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

The town will contract with the Berkshire Family YMCA to provide summer programming for Bennington youth and is considering "a broader partnership and the development of a more encompassing community center concept." Select Board Chairman Thomas Jacobs, board member Jeannie Jenkins and Town Manager Stuart Hurd said recently that the proposed agreement will be presented to the public and the full board on Monday.

