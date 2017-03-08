Vermont town to contract with Berkshire YMCA
The town will contract with the Berkshire Family YMCA to provide summer programming for Bennington youth and is considering "a broader partnership and the development of a more encompassing community center concept." Select Board Chairman Thomas Jacobs, board member Jeannie Jenkins and Town Manager Stuart Hurd said recently that the proposed agreement will be presented to the public and the full board on Monday.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|9 hr
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
