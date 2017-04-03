Vermont maple syrup in schools

Vermont maple syrup in schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont is known for its maple syrup, but some schools use the fake stuff. Now, there's a new effort to try to change that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) 3 min Sequoia 335
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case Sun Judge Roy Bean 1
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Mar 29 Tired Taxpayer 1
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in... Mar 19 Billary lost 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bennington County was issued at April 03 at 3:05PM EDT

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC