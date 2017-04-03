Vermont maple syrup in schools
Vermont is known for its maple syrup, but some schools use the fake stuff. Now, there's a new effort to try to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|3 min
|Sequoia
|335
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Sun
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Mar 29
|Tired Taxpayer
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC