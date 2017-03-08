Upsets rule the day in Bennington
Upsets ruled the day in both the Bennington Select Board and Bennington School District Board races, two of the most closely watched contests around the county. Pownal voters likewise rejected a longtime incumbent Select Board member, Henry Strohmaier, in favor of a newcomer to the board.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|15 hr
|Jose Dryback
|7
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
