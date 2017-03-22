Two charged with overdose death appear in court
Two people facing charges relating to a woman's death from an overdose late last year appeared in court again on Tuesday. Tianna K. Fronsman, of Wilmington, and Richard W. Muir III, of North Pownal, have both denied charges stemming from the death of Kristin Long.
