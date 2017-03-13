Turning Point Leaders: Better access to treatment, youth programs
Faster access to substance abuse treatment, new programs for youth and a greater outreach in small towns are among what's needed to address the region's substance abuse issue. Leaders with the Turning Point Center of Bennington County outlined those needs on Monday morning at a legislative breakfast attended by several county lawmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC