Turning Point adds youth program
Something has been lacking in the Bennington youth population - outreach and education on recovery and prevention related to substance use. Turning Point Recovery Center now has the ability to cater to that need with the availability of a Regional Prevention Planning funding opportunity through The Collaborative, a substance free education group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
