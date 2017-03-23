Turning Point adds youth program

Turning Point adds youth program

Something has been lacking in the Bennington youth population - outreach and education on recovery and prevention related to substance use. Turning Point Recovery Center now has the ability to cater to that need with the availability of a Regional Prevention Planning funding opportunity through The Collaborative, a substance free education group.

