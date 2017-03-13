Town to cut down Bank Street curb

8 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Village of North Bennington is moving forward with plans to make the controversial intersection of Bank Street and Main Street more navigable for trucks. Highway Superintendent Norm LeBlanc said that the lower curb is scheduled to be lowered, a process that will cost about $6,000.

