Town could contract BCIC for economic development services
The town would contract with the Bennington County Industrial Corporation to provide economic development services under an initiative presented to Select Board members this week. The proposal aims to avoid duplicated efforts, increase efficiency and leverage funding while getting the most from limited financial and human resources, according to Bill Colvin, community development director for the Bennington County Regional Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC