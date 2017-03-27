The BOE has a point; the schools have...

The BOE has a point; the schools have one too

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Bennington Banner

The wrangle between supporters of private schools in Vermont and the State Board of Education, which proposes revised rules for those that accept public tuition money, continues to play out like a lingering Cold War. Another flash-point in this long, twilight struggle ignited this week when BOE member Bill Mathis, a staunch proponent of the new rules, was nominated for the post of board vice chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in... Mar 19 Billary lost 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
News Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods Mar 10 Libhater 8
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,859,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC