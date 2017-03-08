Student art show opening at SVAC attracts crowd
The Long Trail School band serenaded guests at the "Art From The Schools" gallery opening at Southern Vermont Art Center on Saturday, March 4. MANCHESTER - The annual Art From The Schools student art show at Southern Vermont Art Center drew 440 children and their families to the campus on Saturday, March 4 for its opening "Young Picassos Pizza Party."
