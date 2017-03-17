Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in Bennington
He stopped by a local high school with a similar message from his campaign, explaining how the middle-class is being short-changed and why the country needs to pay attention to changes in healthcare. Sen. Sanders told high school students that he doesn't see them as irresponsible teenagers, but our country's future.
