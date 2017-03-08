School merger, town offices, garage questions all pass

After more than a year of hard work, the 17 members of the Northshire Merger Study Committee were rewarded Tuesday when they watch overwhelming vote margins pile up in all nine towns that will form the new Taconic and Green Regional School District. "The numbers are preliminary, but all were so overwhelming that the merger passed in every town by at least a two-to-one margin," said Jon Wilson, who acted as chairman of the study committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.