School merger, town offices, garage questions all pass
After more than a year of hard work, the 17 members of the Northshire Merger Study Committee were rewarded Tuesday when they watch overwhelming vote margins pile up in all nine towns that will form the new Taconic and Green Regional School District. "The numbers are preliminary, but all were so overwhelming that the merger passed in every town by at least a two-to-one margin," said Jon Wilson, who acted as chairman of the study committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|12 hr
|Jose Dryback
|7
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC