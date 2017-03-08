School merger, town offices, garage q...

School merger, town offices, garage questions all pass

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Bennington Banner

After more than a year of hard work, the 17 members of the Northshire Merger Study Committee were rewarded Tuesday when they watch overwhelming vote margins pile up in all nine towns that will form the new Taconic and Green Regional School District. "The numbers are preliminary, but all were so overwhelming that the merger passed in every town by at least a two-to-one margin," said Jon Wilson, who acted as chairman of the study committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods 12 hr Jose Dryback 7
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 1 Markey fife 19
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Feb 26 Elmer Fudd 82
Act 39 Study Feb 26 markey fife 16
News Man charged with child porn again Feb 24 Dr Pendyke 1
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Feb 23 Dr pendyke 10
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC